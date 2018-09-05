Menu
GOOD TIMES AHEAD: The children and educators of C&K Carramar Community Kindergarten are excited for their open day on Saturday.
Free fun at Carramar open day

Boni Holmes
by
5th Sep 2018 7:23 PM

JOIN the Carramar Community Kindergarten for a free fun day during open day week.

There will be free fun activities for the kids, including face painting and a jumping castle.

The Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary will be bringing along a special guest/animal for the event.

A $2 sausage sizzle will be available, with proceeds going to the sanctuary.

There will also be a cake stall and free gift bags.

Talk to highly qualified educators and teacher about the benefits of attending the kindy and what Carramar can offer your family.

Enrolments are open for 2019 and beyond.

Carramar Community Kindergarten, at 326 Alice St, Maryborough, will hold an open day on Saturday, September 8, from 10am-1pm.

For more information visit the kindy or their Facebook page or phone 4121 2115.

