Free gardening workshop with Halcro St community

Councillor George Seymour and volunteer Olwen Schubert at the Halcro Street Community Gardens' first birthday in 2014.

A FREE gardening workshop will bring you up to speed with the latest in gardening life on Thursday, March 23, with the Halcro St Community Centre and Hervey Bay Bunnings Warehouse partnering together to deliver the workshop.

Demonstrations will be carried out on the day, with the gardening team from the local Bunnings showing how to implement square foot gardening in your backyard.

This technique can be used in the home garden and is the practice of dividing the growing area into small square sections.

The workshop runs from 10am in the Community Centre at 30 Halcro St, Pialba.

For more information or to book a place, phone Halcro Street Community Centre on 4194 2441.