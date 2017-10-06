30°
Free guide for Fraser Coast weddings out now

The 2017 Fraser Coast Brides and Grooms Wedding Handbook is out now.
EVERYTHING you need to know about preparing a wedding is available in one place.

If you're looking to give your wedding the 'wow' factor, then this handy guide is for you.

Pick up a free copy at the Fraser Coast Chronicle Hervey Bay office at Shop 2A, Central Plaza or the Maryborough office at 131 Bazaar St.

The guide covers wedding venues on the Fraser Coast, includes a planner, beauty tips and outfit inspirations to help ensure a memorable and stress-free wedding day.

OUR SAY: How many more have to die to change laws?

Just this week the horror again played out on our television screens.

Tyson lends helping hand to tornado victims

LENDING A HAND: SES Hervey Bay group member Tyson Hung started as a cadet and enjoys volunteering and helping his community.

Tyson said he would like to one day be a fire fighter.

Car windows shatters after Bay woman's strong punch

Images of Brisbane Supreme Court. Brisbane District Court Brisbane Magistrates Court Justice Law Queen Elizabeth II Courts

In another incident, she damaged a house door.

Ex-lover assaulted in fight over hair straightener

A FIGHT between two female ex-lovers over a hair straightener has landed a Maryborough woman in court.

The victim suffered cuts and bruising to her upper body.

