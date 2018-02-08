Menu
Free hearing checks at TESS hospitality

On February 21, Australian Hearing Hervey Bay will visit TESS Hospitality to perform free hearing checks
Blake Antrobus
by

FREE hearing checks will be on offer from Australian Hearing Hervey Bay to help combat hearing loss in elderly Australians.

On February 21, Australian Hearing Hervey Bay will visit TESS Hospitality to perform free hearing checks.

Australian Hearing Hervey Bay manager Adam Lewtas said with more than half of Australians over the age of 60 experiencing hearing loss, it was important to get it checked.

Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults who visit on the day.

More information is available by calling Australian Hearing Hervey Bay on 07 4303 2600.

Australian Hearing provides subsidised hearing care for eligible people, including pensioners and most veterans.

For full details visit www.hearing.com.au

