Free internet help: Learn simple skills at library

Library technology and innovation coordinator Mark Shelton with laptops that will be used at the free online learning sessions.

Online socialising, shopping and more – these are the topics that will be covered at regular sessions being held at Maryborough and Hervey Bay libraries.

Laptops will be provided for those attending the free sessions.

Mayor George Seymour said a library staff member would be on hand during the sessions to provide COVID-safe, personalised help to people working through online courses provided by the Federal Government’s Be Connected program.

“Members of our community with low internet skills can feel isolated from others but we can help everyone engage online safely through our sessions,” Cr Seymour said.

“The environment will be relaxed and friendly and participants will be able to learn at their own pace and choose what they would like to learn about from a wide range of topics.”

Subjects include internet safety, absolute basics, online banking, video calling, watching TV online, using a smart phone and tablet, choosing a data plan, managing and deleting apps, playing games, buying and selling online, smart home technology and Wi-Fi.

Regional librarian Tara Webb said each month, one lucky participant from Maryborough and Hervey Bay would win a $20 Fraser Coast Open for Business Gift Card and everyone who completed courses could have a completion certificate printed.

“The libraries will provide laptops for people to use but they will need an email address,” she said.

“Starting on April 27, two sessions will be held every Tuesday in Hervey Bay library at 1.30pm and 3pm and another two sessions will be held every Thursday in Maryborough library at 9am and 10.30am.

“It’s free to attend but numbers are limited so anyone who wants to be part of the sessions needs to register by phoning the libraries on 4197 4220 or visiting frasercoastlibraries.eventbrite.com.”

Be Connected is an Australian Government initiative committed to increasing the confidence, skills and online safety of older Australians.

Fraser Coast Libraries receives financial assistance from the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland.

Originally published as Free internet help: Learn simple skills at library