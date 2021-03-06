Free live music event coming to M’boro theatre

Lovers of classical music are in for a treat.

A free live stream of a special Queensland Symphony Orchestra concert at the Brolga Theatre later this month.

Cr David Lewis said the Queensland Symphony Orchestra offered select concerts to regional venues and communities to stream to audiences for free.

“This year the Queensland Symphony Orchestra will be live streaming ‘Firebird – An Instrumental Spectacular’ on March 20 and local residents will be able to book free tickets to watch the concert at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough,” he said.

“During the concert, one of the greatest pianists Queensland has ever produced, Piers Lane, will perform Franz Liszt’s monumental first concerto for piano and orchestra.

“Liszt was one of the geniuses of the piano in the 19th century, but he also knew how to share the stage with an orchestra, and this work is a spectacular showcase for pianists and orchestral musicians alike.

“The concert finishes with a suite of music from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Firebird. This astonishing orchestral work tells the story of a prince who is aided by an enchanted bird, and is regarded as one of the great masterpieces of all orchestral music.”

The concert runs from 7.30pm to 9pm on March 20, and while tickets are free, there is allocated seating and tickets must be booked by registering via the Brolga Theatre’s website at https://brolga.ourfrasercoast.com.au/whats-on

Cr Lewis said free live music was an important part of the Fraser Coast lifestyle and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra initiative built on other successful events such as the Brolga Live pop-up concerts throughout the region.