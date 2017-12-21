Free Santa photo with your pet

DUST off your Santa hat, primp your pet and head to Eli Waters Shopping Centre for a free Santa photo.

Centre Management spokeswoman Jacqui Carrodus encouraged pet owners to dress up for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

"Shoppers are invited to post their favourite Santa Paws photos on the centre's Facebook page for the chance to win prizes," Ms Carrodussaid.

"It's a bit of fun and I think most people like the concept and we've done it in other centres and it's been really well received."

Ms Carrodus said Santa had worked with all types animals and Santa's helper would be on hand to assist.

"We will have a Santa helper there, so they're available to take those photos for people if they wish," she said.

"We just ask that pets are restrained on a leash, or if necessary, in a pet carrier just so they don't get stressed."

Santa will be in the centre from Wednesday, December 20 to Sunday, December 24, from 10am to 2pm.