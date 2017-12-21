Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Free Santa photo with your pet

Free Santa photos at Eli Waters Shopping Centre.
Free Santa photos at Eli Waters Shopping Centre. FatCamera
Jodie Callcott
by

DUST off your Santa hat, primp your pet and head to Eli Waters Shopping Centre for a free Santa photo.

Centre Management spokeswoman Jacqui Carrodus encouraged pet owners to dress up for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

"Shoppers are invited to post their favourite Santa Paws photos on the centre's Facebook page for the chance to win prizes," Ms Carrodussaid.

"It's a bit of fun and I think most people like the concept and we've done it in other centres and it's been really well received."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Ms Carrodus said Santa had worked with all types animals and Santa's helper would be on hand to assist.

"We will have a Santa helper there, so they're available to take those photos for people if they wish," she said.

"We just ask that pets are restrained on a leash, or if necessary, in a pet carrier just so they don't get stressed."

Santa will be in the centre from Wednesday, December 20 to Sunday, December 24, from 10am to 2pm.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  dress up fcchristmas fccommunity free hervey bay independent pets santa photos

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Thousands left in limbo over Cashless Debit Card

Thousands left in limbo over Cashless Debit Card

No date has been flagged for the roll-out of the controversial card which will impact about 6,700 in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

YOU'RE FAT: Dr says stop sugar coating our obesity epidemic

UNIMPRESSED: Dr Paul Neeskens of Bayswater Family Practice thinks the new requirements are "ridiculous''.

The new policy has sparked debate.

Telstra offers free calls across Australia

Telstra will offer free local calls from Australian home phones and payphones over Christmas.

If you're not a customer, head to a pay phone.

Pitt urged to wait before making call on future

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Pitt upset over demotion

Local Partners