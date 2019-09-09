Menu
A free scooter safety session is set to be held in Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman
Free scooter safety session to be held in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
9th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
AN EDUCATION session for scooter safety will be held at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere on Wednesday between 10am and noon.

The education sessions share information about choosing the right scooter for you and your circumstances, maintaining them and the rules and regulations associated with owning and using one of these motorised vehicles.

The rules and regulations can be quite confusing and this is why the Safe Scooter Committee conducts these free sessions.

Representatives from local retailers, police, Department of Transport and Main Roads and the council will be in attendance to share relevant information

Morning tea is provided and it is free to attend but bookings are essential for catering purposes.

Phone 4194 2441 for more information.
 

