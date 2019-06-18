FREE SESSION: Share market info for mums and dads
The Sharemarket for Mums and Dads:
This session will be presented by Peter Spackman. Peter will give a fascinating presentation on how to make your money work for you, drawing on his wealth of knowledge from 50 years of experience investing in the share market.
Peter will be giving general information in this presentation that should not be taken as financial advice. The session will be held at the Hervey Bay Library on Saturday, June 29 from 10am-noon. Bookings required. Phone 41974229 or book online through frasercoastlibraries. eventbrite.com.
Film screening of Mary Meets Mohammad:
Presented by Community Action for Multicultural Society (CAMS), the film will run for about 80 minutes and starts at 10am. Being held on Saturday, July 6, there will be light refreshments. This is a heart-warming documentary of the friendship that develops between an elderly Christian woman, Mary and Mohammad, a young Muslim asylum seeker.
It takes place in Pontville, a small town outside Hobart, the site of Tasmania's first detention centre. Bookings to 41974220 or online.