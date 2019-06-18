FREE SESSION: Share market info for mums and dads

A concerned Chinese investor looks at a screen displaying prices of shares (red for price rising and green for price falling) at a stock brokerage house in Hangzhou city, east China's Zhejiang province, 9 June 2017. Chinese small-cap shares tumbled, leading the market lower, amid concerns about tougher regulations and more initial public offerings following a high-level conference over the weekend attended by President Xi Jinping. The ChiNext gauge of mostly technology companies sank 5.1 percent at the close to 1,656.43, the lowest level since January 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.4 percent, the most since December.

What's on at the Hervey Bay Library

The Sharemarket for Mums and Dads:

This session will be presented by Peter Spackman. Peter will give a fascinating presentation on how to make your money work for you, drawing on his wealth of knowledge from 50 years of experience investing in the share market.

Peter will be giving general information in this presentation that should not be taken as financial advice. The session will be held at the Hervey Bay Library on Saturday, June 29 from 10am-noon. Bookings required. Phone 41974229 or book online through frasercoastlibraries. eventbrite.com.

Film screening of Mary Meets Mohammad:

Presented by Community Action for Multicultural Society (CAMS), the film will run for about 80 minutes and starts at 10am. Being held on Saturday, July 6, there will be light refreshments. This is a heart-warming documentary of the friendship that develops between an elderly Christian woman, Mary and Mohammad, a young Muslim asylum seeker.

It takes place in Pontville, a small town outside Hobart, the site of Tasmania's first detention centre. Bookings to 41974220 or online.