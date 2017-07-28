Free sexual health clinic added to Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH residents now have access to a free and confidential sexual health clinic where they can get tested for sexually transmitted diseases.

The Wide Bay Sexual Health and HIV Service's new outreach clinic will operate monthly on the first Tuesday of each month.

It will be open next on August 1 at the Maryborough Community Health Centre,10.30am-1.30pm.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service QClinic Nurse Unit Manager Fiona Stack said patients will get free and confidential appointments with a registered nurse.

"Everyone who is sexually active can potentially be at risk of Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI), particularly anyone who is having unprotected sex, and should have regular sexual health checks," Ms Stack said.

"We particularly encourage sexual health checks for young people under 25 years of age and anyone who has an increased level of risk.

"This may be due to having multiple sexual partners, engaging in unprotected sex, injecting drugs or because they don't have regular sexual health checks."

Some of the services provided at the new clinic are:

Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections

Rapid HIV testing

Cryotherapy for genital warts

Contraception information and advice

Ask us your sexuality questions (straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or uncertain)

Screening and certification for sex workers

Free condoms/lube

Sexual health education and information

Contact tracing.

QClinic appointments are confidential and Medicare or health care cards are not required, though people who do have these cards are encouraged to bring them.

Call 4150 2754 to make an appointment or email BBH-QClinic@health.qld.gov.au.