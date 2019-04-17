Free sleeping bags and meals for those doing it tough

HELPING HAND: Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive officer Tanya Stevenson with one of the sleeping bags and the included items which are given out to homeless people.

WHETHER homeless or hungry, people who are down on their luck can get a helping hand at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

The centre's chief executive officer, Tanya Stevenson said offering a sleeping bag and a variety of toiletry items helped to keep people living on the street warm and healthy.

"We have a number of homeless people who live around our area, especially when it comes to the winter months they do tend to come up north away from the colder areas down south," she said.

"We already have some homeless guys who are sleeping in our garden and it usually does increase over the winter period.

"Anyone can come into the community centre and just ask for a shower pack.

"Included in our shower pack are toiletries and a sleeping bag as well."

The neighbourhood centre ran an art auction on the weekend, with funds going towards helping homeless people in Hervey Bay.

Wayne Martin, who runs the comfort kitchen at the centre, said hundreds of people came to have a free meal every week.

On Tuesdays a breakfast is held at the Urangan Neighbourhood Centre, then on Wednesday nights, dinner is held at the Pialba centre.

On Thursday, lunch is held in Urangan.

Mr Martin said about 60 people turned up for the breakfast and lunch events each week, while about 150 came for dinner on a Wednesday night.

He said many single elderly pensioners came to have a meal.

"Many don't own their home and have to pay rent and have to feed themselves," Mr Martin said.

He said the meals were also a social occasion for many people who attended.

Mr Martin said the centre had served about 40,000 meals over the past seven years.

"It's something you just enjoy doing, knowing you're making a difference for everyone," he said.