Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

Carlie Walker
30th Jul 2020 1:30 PM

TINANA Vet Surgery has temporarily closed its doors after one of its staff members was "in contact with someone who has been in contact with someone" diagnosed with COVID-19.

The business posted to Facebook, adding that it did not have a confirmed case.

"We are just being cautious," the post read.

The announcement comes after three people tested positive for coronavirus in Queensland this week.

Two of those people were 19-year-old girls who had travelled to Victoria then allegedly failed to notify police when they return.

One of the girl's sisters, a 22-year-old woman, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway at venues where the women have visited since their return.

A spokesman from the Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service told the Chronicle so far there were no records of any close contacts in the Wide Bay, but he would investigate the matter.

More to come.

More Stories

covid-19 fraser coast social distancing tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        premium_icon Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        News An “angry” Premier says two teens who travelled to Melbourne and contracted COVID-19 have put the lives of Queenslanders at risk, as three new cases were recorded...

        New service for seniors creates Bay jobs

        premium_icon New service for seniors creates Bay jobs

        Careers ‘We are moving into a new and exciting phase’

        IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 95 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        M'boro driver caught at shocking speed on suburban street

        premium_icon M'boro driver caught at shocking speed on suburban street

        Crime Police took the opportunity to remind drivers of the Fatal Five