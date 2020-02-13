FREE STORY: Police need help to find wanted gunman

The person is believed to be responsible for a shooting yesterday afternoon.

The person is believed to be responsible for a shooting yesterday afternoon.

POLICE are requesting public assistance in a manhunt for the person believed to be responsible for a shooting yesterday afternoon.

He is described as caucasian, around 175cm tall with a scruffy appearance, beard and wearing dark clothing.

He fled the scene near Bauple on foot in an unknown direction.

READ MORE FROM THE SCENE HERE

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him and call police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000303725