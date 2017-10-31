Free sub at Subway for World Sandwich Day

SANDWICH DAY: Jody Rodgers, Ron Parry and Nardia Maguire get ready for the Live Feed.

SUBWAY sandwich shops from more than 60 countries will take part in World Sandwich Day this Friday, November 3.

World Sandwich Day is a Subway-initiated fundraising event, as part of Live Feed, which helps to fight hunger around the globe.

To celebrate the movement, every local customer who visits Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay on the day has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free for a friend and help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Every meal donated on World Sandwich Day will become part of the global Subway movement and will be tracked through the Subway Live Feed digitalticker, via SubwayLiveFeed.com.au.

The digital ticker will be showcased in high-profile areas around the world.

Subway is expecting to donate hundreds of thousands of meals across Australia and millions more globally.

Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay have partnered with Australia's largest hunger relief charity, Foodbank, as part of the initiative, which will help provide a portion of the 255,400 meals needed for the Hervey Bay locals who go hungry every year.

Each year Foodbank delivers more than 63million meals to Australians seeking hunger relief through the help of farmers, manufacturers, retailers and its thousands of volunteers across the country.

Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey said she was delighted to be part of Subway Live Feed for the restaurant's largest fundraising event.

"We are expecting to feed hundreds of thousands of Aussies seeking hunger relief through Subway Live Feed and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign," Ms Casey said.

"Hunger relief is such an important issue globally, as well as in Australia, where 15 percent of the population has experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

"It's terrific that Subway will be helping us put food on the plates for vulnerable Australians and their families."

Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay franchisee Ron Parry said the team was thrilled to support Foodbank in continuing its vital service of providing hunger relief to Australians in need.

"We are encouraging the local community to help make a difference to a fellow Australian in need by simply dropping in to Hervey Bay and Torquay Subway on November 3," Mr Parry said.

"World Sandwich Day is all about bringing the community together to raise important funds to fight hunger relief not only in Australia but around the globe."