News

Free sub at Subway for World Sandwich Day

SANDWICH DAY: Jody Rodgers, Ron Parry and Nardia Maguire get ready for the Live Feed.
SANDWICH DAY: Jody Rodgers, Ron Parry and Nardia Maguire get ready for the Live Feed. Emily Black
Emily Black
by

SUBWAY sandwich shops from more than 60 countries will take part in World Sandwich Day this Friday, November 3.

World Sandwich Day is a Subway-initiated fundraising event, as part of Live Feed, which helps to fight hunger around the globe.

To celebrate the movement, every local customer who visits Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay on the day has the opportunity to buy a sandwich, salad or wrap and get one free for a friend and help Subway give a meal to someone in need through Foodbank Australia.

Every meal donated on World Sandwich Day will become part of the global Subway movement and will be tracked through the Subway Live Feed digitalticker, via SubwayLiveFeed.com.au.

The digital ticker will be showcased in high-profile areas around the world.

Subway is expecting to donate hundreds of thousands of meals across Australia and millions more globally.

Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay have partnered with Australia's largest hunger relief charity, Foodbank, as part of the initiative, which will help provide a portion of the 255,400 meals needed for the Hervey Bay locals who go hungry every year.

Each year Foodbank delivers more than 63million meals to Australians seeking hunger relief through the help of farmers, manufacturers, retailers and its thousands of volunteers across the country.

Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey said she was delighted to be part of Subway Live Feed for the restaurant's largest fundraising event.

"We are expecting to feed hundreds of thousands of Aussies seeking hunger relief through Subway Live Feed and we are thrilled to be a part of this exciting campaign," Ms Casey said.

"Hunger relief is such an important issue globally, as well as in Australia, where 15 percent of the population has experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

"It's terrific that Subway will be helping us put food on the plates for vulnerable Australians and their families."

Subway Hervey Bay and Torquay franchisee Ron Parry said the team was thrilled to support Foodbank in continuing its vital service of providing hunger relief to Australians in need.

"We are encouraging the local community to help make a difference to a fellow Australian in need by simply dropping in to Hervey Bay and Torquay Subway on November 3," Mr Parry said.

"World Sandwich Day is all about bringing the community together to raise important funds to fight hunger relief not only in Australia but around the globe."

Related Items

Topics:  fccommunity fcevents hervey bay subway whatson worldsandwichday

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Service station, shopping complex approved by council

Service station, shopping complex approved by council

A DEVELOPMENT application for a new 24hr service station in has been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

HALLOWEEN: What you need to know before you trick or treat

Fraser Coast Artslink Halloween party - (L) MJ Selmon with Kyle and Monique Jenner.

We all love a good scare, but not when it comes to children safety.

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off east coast of Australia

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck near New Caledonia, off the east coast of Australia.

A 7.0-MAGNITUDE earthquake has struck off Australia.

How soon is too soon to put your Christmas tree up?

When does the tree go up in your household? How soon is too soon?

It's obvious that the early Christmas marketing is working.

Local Partners