Free tech help for seniors in digital age

Fraser Coast seniors could soon have the opportunity to improve their technology skills. Photo: File

KEEN to improve your digital technology skills before the Chronicle goes fully digital?

Local residents could soon learn about smartphones, tablets, cyber safety, email, social media and more at free Tech Savvy Seniors workshops after Fraser Coast Libraries won a $10,000 grant.

Mayor George Seymour said the council didn’t want older residents to miss out on the benefits of being connected and participating in this digital age.

“The Tech Savvy Seniors programs will help our older residents develop the skills and confidence to use technology, and ensure we have better digital and social inclusion as a community,” he said.

Councillor David Lewis said Tech Savvy Seniors workshops would be planned in line with the anticipated easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hervey Bay and Maryborough libraries will soon have interactive screens, which will help staff deliver workshops while maintaining social distancing requirements,” he said.

“These new workshops will build on the DigiLearn and ­DigiHelp sessions our libraries already offer remotely by phone.”

Cr Lewis said library members also had access to free video learning through Lynda.com, which offered more than 13,000 online courses on topics such as cybersecurity awareness, Windows 10 essentials, and job search strategies.

“There are many more online resources available via the library’s website,” he said.

Mayor George Seymour said Fraser Coast residents can join online or in person at their local library and use their library membership number and password to access online training via: frasercoast.qld .gov.au/elearning.