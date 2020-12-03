FREE TICKETS: How you can book for festive Coast concert

You can get free tickets for the Fraser Coast festive concert.

You can get free tickets for the Fraser Coast festive concert.

DON’T miss out on your chance to get free tickets for the Festive Fraser Coast concert on December 19.

Mayor George Seymour said the Festive Fraser Coast concert was taking the place of the traditional large Carols by Candlelight events that were cancelled this year because of the challenges associated with running a COVID-safe event.

“It’s important we all comply with COVID-19 restrictions to stay safe, but it’s also important that the community has an opportunity to celebrate the festive season,” he said.

“This year council is partnering with Fraser Coast Tourism & Events to deliver a free lifestreamed concert that will allow the community to come together in limited numbers in person and larger numbers at home.

“The concert will be a combination of live acts on stage at the Brolga Theatre and prerecorded performances. It will include nationally renowned artists Wendy Matthews, Isaiah Firebrace and Buddy Knox along with local acts like Soul City, the Rob McKay Band, Sam Maddison and Timbre.

“Popular local radio personality Mak will be the MC on the night while local choirs and carol singers may also feature with the program to include both carols and popular festive style music.

“There will be about 800 tickets available to attend in person at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough while unlimited at home tickets will be available to access a free live stream. Residents can also register to watch the concert on the big screen at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

“We expect the concert will be popular so I would encourage anyone wishing to attend at the Brolga Theatre or Seafront Oval to get in quick to secure your free tickets before they are fully allocated.”

The online live stream link will be available on www.ourfrasercoast.com.au

Free tickets to attend the concert at the Brolga Theatre are available online at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au , the theatre box office or by phoning 4122 6060.

Free tickets to attend Seafront Oval are available at www.frasercoasttickets.com.au