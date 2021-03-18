Menu
A free course for Fraser Coast business managers is being offered, in a bid to help local businesses recover from economic falls through COVID-19.
Free training to help businesses bounce back

Isabella Magee
18th Mar 2021 10:14 AM
An intensive free course for Fraser Coast business managers is being offered.

The five-day development training is up for grabs for only 20 managers, taking place at locations in Hervey Bay and Maryborough in April this year.

The course includes individual mentoring in marketing and business growth, staff recruitment and retention, supporting local jobseekers, strategic planning and resilience and self-management.

Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the course would help with economic recovery from COVID-19.

“The program focuses on building a managers’ capability, customer service excellence, recruiting and retaining staff,” Cr Everard said.

“The training will be delivered by specialists and tailored to meet individual needs.

“By helping managers develop their skills we help build businesses and ultimately improve employment growth across the region.”

If you’re interested in the course, email economic.development@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.

Expressions of Interest close on Friday, March 26.

