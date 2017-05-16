Free transport for mobility scooter users to Coast show

Ian Dinte has organised for free transportation for those who need the aid of a mobility scooter, to and from the Fraser Coast Show.

THOSE that need a little help getting around will be able to enjoy the upcoming Fraser Coast Show thanks to a free transport service organised by Ian Dinte.

Commonly known as the Character Man, the passionate local so far has individuals up to 95-years-old signed up to use the service with spots still available.

"I want to give the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the show," Mr Dinte said.

"It's people that otherwise might not have a chance to go."

The initiative is one of many ways Mr Dinte has helped residents in the community.

He has raised almost $50k for the Hervey Bay Special School to date and has no plans of stopping.

Dressed as a hippie and equipped with puppets, he will be at the Fraser Coast Show continuing his fundraising efforts.

Ian Dinte was crowned Fraser Coast's volunteer of the year by Wide Bay Volunteers. He has raised almost $50K for Hervey Bay Special School and recently started his latest venture - Meals on Wheels driver. Annie Perets

His enthusiasm and desire to help has been recognised as he was crowned Fraser Coast volunteer of the year by Wide Bay Volunteers.

The show transport service will operate from both Hervey Bay and Maryborough on May 25.