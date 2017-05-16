27°
Community

Free transport for mobility scooter users to Coast show

Annie Perets
| 16th May 2017 9:44 AM
Ian Dinte has organised for free transportation for those who need the aid of a mobility scooter, to and from the Fraser Coast Show.
Ian Dinte has organised for free transportation for those who need the aid of a mobility scooter, to and from the Fraser Coast Show. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOSE that need a little help getting around will be able to enjoy the upcoming Fraser Coast Show thanks to a free transport service organised by Ian Dinte.

Commonly known as the Character Man, the passionate local so far has individuals up to 95-years-old signed up to use the service with spots still available.

"I want to give the opportunity for everyone to enjoy the show," Mr Dinte said.

"It's people that otherwise might not have a chance to go."

The initiative is one of many ways Mr Dinte has helped residents in the community.

He has raised almost $50k for the Hervey Bay Special School to date and has no plans of stopping.

Dressed as a hippie and equipped with puppets, he will be at the Fraser Coast Show continuing his fundraising efforts.

Ian Dinte was crowned Fraser Coast's volunteer of the year by Wide Bay Volunteers. He has raised almost $50K for Hervey Bay Special School and recently started his latest venture - Meals on Wheels driver.
Ian Dinte was crowned Fraser Coast's volunteer of the year by Wide Bay Volunteers. He has raised almost $50K for Hervey Bay Special School and recently started his latest venture - Meals on Wheels driver. Annie Perets

His enthusiasm and desire to help has been recognised as he was crowned Fraser Coast volunteer of the year by Wide Bay Volunteers.

The show transport service will operate from both Hervey Bay and Maryborough on May 25.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fcwhatson fraser coast

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

UPDATE: Police confirm man killed in Tiaro crash was from Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Police confirm man killed in Tiaro crash was from...

A WELL-KNOWN Hervey Bay couple is believed to be involved in the fatal crash at Tiaro this morning that has left one man dead and an elderly woman seriously...

MELBOURNE FLIGHTS: Airline confirms interest in Fraser Coast

BIG OPPORTUNITY: An unidentified airline is looking into offering direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne.

A regional airline has confirmed their plans for Hervey Bay.

River Heads man rams woman, children with car

He thought she had stolen from his family.

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

Local Partners

Free transport for mobility scooter users to Coast show

Those that need a little help getting around will be able to enjoy the upcoming Fraser Coast Show thanks to a free transport service organised by Ian Dinte.

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

DOUBTFUL: Rail campaigner Jeff Addison is doubtful a fast rail will happen. He now takes the bus, after commuting via rail for years.

Rail advocate says fast train for the Coast is "totally unrealistic"

Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

Organisers say the event is growing every year.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (May 13-14)

Take a cruise this Mother's Day on the Spirit of Hervey Bay.

Our full list of things to do for the second weekend of May.

Event on this weekend to help mistreated horses

Hucknall Horse Rescue 's Skye Scott and Ainsley Murdoch-Pannier.

Money raised will go towards feed and vet bills.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

NETFLIX has announced its developing its first-ever Australian original series, Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

REVEALED: Why Coast could miss out on Jessica Watson's film

It has been seven years today, May 15, that Jessica Watson sailed into history.

What Jessica Watson is up to now

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 $649,000

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!