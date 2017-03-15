Hero organises transport to show for mobility scooter users

Ian Dinte has organised for a transport service for people with a mobility scooters from Hervey Bay to the Fraser Coast Show.

MOBILITY scooter users will be able to enjoy the Fraser Coast Show thanks to a new free transportation service.

Ian Dinte has organised a bus to take those with a mobility scooter in Hervey Bay to Maryborough Showgrounds safely.

This idea was sparked when Mr Dinte took a friend, who requires a mobility scooter, to the show last year.

"She just a ball going around everywhere at the show," Mr Dinte said.

"Thanks to that positive response, I've decided to expand it."

Mr Dinte has secured a grant from the Hervey Bay RSL to help make this idea a reality.

Now, he just needs to gather the number of people that would be interested in going.

"We would have a spot where we would all meet and go together," he said.

"And those using the service will get a half price discount for entry to the show, and pay $5 instead of $10."

The free service will be provided on the first day of the show - May 25.

Those interested in jumping aboard are advised to call Mr Dinte on 0417 788 285.