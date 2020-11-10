Free walking tours return to Coast’s historic city

Carmel Murdoch, also known as Mary Heritage, leading the way on one of Maryborough's free guided walking tours.

Carmel Murdoch, also known as Mary Heritage, leading the way on one of Maryborough's free guided walking tours.

FOR the first time since COVID-19 restrictions came into effect, free guided walking tours have resumed in Maryborough.

Popular attractions including the Bond Store and Story Bank are now open seven days a week again.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour encouraged residents and visitors to sign up for a free guided walking tour to discover more about Maryborough’s fascinating and colourful past.

“Maryborough was first settled in 1847 and is one of Queensland’s oldest cities,” he said.

“Many of Australia’s free settlers entered through the Port of Maryborough between 1859 and 1901.

“Maryborough captures this history in its beautifully restored buildings and streetscapes.

“The guided walking tour is a way of discovering the city’s unique character and historic sites over the course of an hour to an hour and a half.”

Cr Seymour said it was part of the council’s COVID Safe plans to progressively reopen attractions like the Bond Store and Story Bank seven days a week as restrictions eased and demand increased.

“We are able to open for longer as we are welcoming back more of our wonderful volunteers who help us deliver a fantastic visitor experience in Maryborough’s magic Portside Precinct,” he said.

“The Bond Store and the privately operated Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum allow visitors to step back in time and learn about our military and portside history, while the Story Bank showcases Maryborough’s unique link to Mary Poppins and the magic of storytelling.

“I encourage both residents and visitors to check out everything that is on offer at the Portside Precinct – it really is a special place.”

The free guided walking tours resume today and are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays departing from Maryborough City Hall at 9am.

Numbers are limited to six people per tour with visitors encouraged to wear enclosed shoes and comfortable clothing, and to bring a water bottle, sunscreen and a sun smart hat.

Bookings are essential via the Maryborough Visitor Information Centre at City Hall on 1800 214 789.

More details about Maryborough’s Portside Precinct is available at www.ourfrasercoast.com.au

Anyone seeking more information and the latest advice about the coronavirus is encouraged to visit www.australia.gov.au and www.covid19.qld.gov.au/