Free workshops on preventing and dealing with falls

ONE of the most common reasons elderly or disabled people get put into a nursing home is due to a fall.



A free workshop on fall prevention and what to do in one will be held in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough on April 18.



It'll be at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre 9-11am, and Kirami Residential Aged Care 1.30-3.30pm.



Call 4121 2141 to RSVP for Maryborough and 4155 6124 to RSVP for Hervey Bay.

