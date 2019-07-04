Menu
COOL, CALM: Experience the benefits of meditation.
Free workshops to help with stress

Boni Holmes
by
4th Jul 2019 7:03 AM
DISCOVER the basics for staying cool, calm and collected with Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

Alexandra Vernier has organised free introductory workshops in Maryborough next Saturday where you can experience the benefits of meditation.

"Meditation is most easily understood through personal experience," she said.

"Many know the benefits but lack an opportunity or the motivation to start.

"Sahaja Yoga Meditation is a state of mental silence where one is fully aware of their surroundings but free of unnecessary thoughts and worries that lead to much of life's stresses and anxieties."

The workshops will be run in connection with the Meditate Australia Tour, a nationwide initiative of Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

Sixteen practitioners will run six workshops across the Fraser Coast to share the experience and well-known benefits of meditation.

This two-hour instructional program includes an introduction into the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, followed by a guided meditation with a Q&A session.

"All of us on the tour have personally experienced the benefits of daily meditation - reduced stress, better sleep, improved well-being and a greater understanding of oneself - and now are keen to pay it forward as a community service," she said.

"It is in our belief that meditation is a crucial personal experience which should be made accessible to everyone in our society."

The Sahaja Yoga Meditation workshops in Maryborough will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Bush Chapel in Queens Park, Lennox St from 11am-1pm and the reception room in the City Hall from 2-4pm.

For more information visit meditateaustralia.com.au, freemeditation.com.au or phone Alexandra Vernier on 0474 752 763.

