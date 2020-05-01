OUT AND ABOUT: 15 places to explore this weekend

LOCALS exploring the region becoming its advocate will help the Fraser Coast economically recover from COVID-19.

That is the opinion of tourism chief Martin Simons.

Now the pandemic has decimated international tourism Mr Simons hopes residents will help spread praise on what the region has to offer and invite people to visit.

It is exploring that can start on Saturday as the State government loosens stay at home orders.

"The fact we have been cooped up, there will be adrenaline built up to get out of the house and explore."

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events is currently working on a directory of 101 things to do on the Fraser Coast which will launch towards the end of June.

If you are looking for places to explore this weekend here is a list of places that might be within 50km of your home, or head to the Visit Fraser Coast website for more details.

• Lenthalls Dam will reopen for recreational activities such as fishing, boating and picnics.

The onsite ranger will reopen the Lenthalls Dam recreation area to the public from 6am to 8pm daily from tomorrow.

You can visit the recreation area for a picnic, take a bushwalk around the site or fish for stocked barramundi and Australian Bass.

Go for a bush walk near your home:

• Pir'ri Reserve - 204 River Heads Road, River Heads

• Mungomery Vine Forest - Dundowran Beach

• Arkarra Lagoons - Dundowran Beach

• Rail Trail - Piggford Lane through to Stockyard Creek

• River Heads Reserve - Seafarer Dr, River Heads

• Fay Smith Wetlands - Cnr of Neptune and Victory streets, Maryborough

• Police Paddock Conservation Park - Tinana

• Vernon Conservation Park, Walligan

Take a stroll through the region's popular parks and gardens:

• Warun Bush Tucker Garden and Botanic Gardens - 62-92 Elizabeth Street, Urangan

• Queens Park - 16 Sussex St, Maryborough

Take advantage of the less crowded streets and walk Maryborough's Mural Trail.

A map of the trail and information about each mural can be found here.

If you don't feel like walking there are plenty of scenic drives in the region:

• Discover the Fraser Coast Military Trail and discover the twenty major monuments and places of wartime significance that make up the trail telling the stories of the brave men and women who went to war and in many cases, made the ultimate sacrifice.

For the full trail click here.

• Explore the country by taking a drive to Howard, Torbanlea, Brooweena, Tiaro and Bauple or see the Great Sandy Strait and drive though our fishing villages from Maaroom to Tinnanbar.