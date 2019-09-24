FREEDOM FORUM: Outspoken senator challenges 'group thinking'

Uni forum - Senator Amanda Stoker outside the Fraser Coast campus of the University of Sunshine Coast.

FREEDOM of speech in this country is at risk and universities are largely to blame.

This is the firm belief of former law lecturer and outspoken LNP Senator Amanda Stoker who will tonight lead a free speech forum on the grounds of a campus she hopes will buck the trend.

Since being chosen to replace former Attorney General George Brandis in 2018, the young barrister has emerged as a fresh and controversial face for the religious right.

Like her conservative colleagues she's for stopping boats, fiscal responsibility and breaking the cycle of welfare dependency but her number one goal is to be a relentless thorn in the side of a post-modern culture where she says free speech is no longer assured.

Nowhere is this risk more potent, the senator says, than within the walls of university lecture theatres.

Here, openness of ideas has given way to a focus on identity politics, where students are "rewarded for identifying victim-hood rather than by what you can do to rise above and achieve".

She believes that rather that encouraging individuality and diversity, this is divisive, "encourages us to be tribal and see the worse in one another".

There's also "plenty of evidence" many university students aren't engaging in the kind of intellectual debates which challenge thinking and are instead attempting to parrot was a lecturer wants because they believe they will be marked down if they don't.

This group thinking goes against what universities were designed for, the senator says and "denies our country the skill-set to solve the problems of the future".

Preparing to head to the USC Fraser Coast campus on Tuesday, Sen Stoker she hoped regional universities would pave a new path.

"Smaller universities take a better temperature of what people are thinking - they are much more connected to the real world because they are emerging and growing and can craft an identity which is free of the baggage weighing down (long-standing) universities.

"There's also research which shows restrictions on free speech can be greater because there are a lot of policies and a smaller group of people but I absolutely see potential in campuses like this being part of the solution".

USC Fraser Coast was contacted for comment but a response was not received.

Tuesday night's forum was geared as an information session for people who "might not realise" what's a stake and highlighting the importance of getting the 'fundamentals right -freedom of private property rights, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and how these fundamentals are really core to our prosperity".

Senator Stoker said the right to speak freely should not mean the right to be obnoxious but ensuring a level of tolerance for different opinions.

She wanted to "open up a discussion" about whether people believed free speech was only pursued by "people who want to say the wrong stuff" or whether "we all need it and it's important to our individual rights".

See tomorrow's Chronicle for more on this forum, freedom of speech on social media and the editor's view on these controversial topics.