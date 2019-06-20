French film set to screen at Brolga

ON SCREEN: Thomas Gioria and Denis Ménochet in a scene from the movie Custody .

ONE of the most astonishing film debuts, Xavier Legrand's Custody will screen at the Brolga Theatre next month.

The Maryborough Regional Arts Council's Cinema Club foreign film has won a number of awards including the Cesar Awards and best first film at the Lumierre Awards.

The heart-stopping drama charts a family's struggles with the fallout of divorce, and the resulting arrangements, and impact on, the two children.

Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and Miriam is seeking sole custody of their son Julien to protect him from a father she claims is violent.

Antoine pleads his case as a scorned dad whose children have been turned against him by their vindictive mother.

Unsure who is telling the truth, the appointed judge rules in favour of joint custody.

A hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, Julien is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening.

Custody will screen in the Federation Room, Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Wednesday, July 3 at 6.30pm. Cost is $10 Arts council members and $12 non members.

Refreshments follow the screening. For details visit ourfrasercoast.com. au or phone 4122 6060.