FRENCH OPEN: Will Rafael Nadal continue to reign?

WILL Rafael Nadal continue to make history?



Or will a rising star take out the title?



Currently leading Simone Bolelli 6-4 6-3 0-3 before his match was suspended in the early hours of the morning, Nadal was looking set to go through to the second round.



His match was set to continue last night.



Nadal is eyeing an 11th French Open and 17th grand slam title, but faces some tough competition to get there.



Maryborough tennis coach Bruce Rayner said the Spaniard would be hard to beat, but there would be opportunities for new contenders, including German Alexander Zverev and Austrian Dominic Thiem - especially if he made an early exit.



Serbian Novak Djokovic, who has 12 grand slams to his name, will also be on the radar, although he is still working to overcome an elbow injury.



But after claiming his 10th French Open title last year, Nadal was the favourite, Mr Rayner said.



"He's peaking nicely," he said.



The absence of Swiss champion Roger Federer, who has claimed 20 grand slam titles, could also open up opportunities in the draw.



While still in good health, Mr Rayner said Federer was carefully constructing his schedule around another tilt at Wimbledon later this year.



Scot Andy Murray, who has won three grand slams from 11 finals, has also been sidelined after he picked up a hip injury during his quarter-final defeat to Sam Queery in Wimbledon last year.



He underwent surgery in January and is expected to return for the grass court season, starting with the Libema Open in the Netherlands.



Mr Rayner said it would be a long time before so many talented players dominated the game again, with Federer, Murray, Nadal and Djokovic taking the game to a new level.



While Australians Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic are both out of the tournament, several Aussies were set to compete last night.

