Crime

French tourist breaks law in his search for food

Annie Perets
by
4th Oct 2018 5:24 PM
A FRENCH tourist's dream trip around Australia has hit a roadblock after the visitor was caught drink driving, and subsequently lost his licence.   

Tristan Thierry Stengar was seven months into a 12-month adventure when he broke the law in Hervey Bay.   

The 26-year-old blew an alcohol reading of .13 when intercepted by police early on Sunday.   

He was on Wednesday disqualified from driving for four months and copped a $600 fine.   

This was after he pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to drink driving and driving an unregistered vehicle. 

The court heard that Stengar told officers he got behind the wheel looking for food following a beer drinking marathon.

His car was also found to be unregistered.   

Fraser Coast Chronicle

