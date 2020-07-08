Fresh face coming to court as magistrate moves on

MARYBOROUGH will soon welcome a new magistrate.

Magistrate Terry Duroux has been at the helm in the Maryborough court for about 22 months.

He replaced long-serving magistrate John Smith, who retired in May, 2018.

Magistrate Duroux is set to depart for Ipswich Magistrates Court at the end of August, with Kurt Fowler to be his replacement.

Mr Fowler was appointed as a magistrate in June last year.

Attorney-general Yvette D'Ath said Mr Fowler had two decades of experience in the law and had regularly appeared in all criminal court levels.

In 2018 Mr Fowler was presented with Queensland Law Society's most esteemed award, the QLS President's Medal at the annual Legal Profession Dinner and Awards night.

The annual award was presented to a solicitor who embodied the spirit of justice, leadership and tradition, and took into account the span of the nominee's career.

QLS president Ken Taylor said that it was a privilege to acknowledge Mr Fowler's abiding commitment to justice, leadership and the legal profession with this award for 2018.

"Throughout Kurt's career, he has almost exclusively focused on advocacy and criminal defence, and is well-known and highly respected by his peers," he said.

Mr Fowler was also acknowledged for advising younger solicitors as a QLS senior counsellor, for being an accredited specialist in criminal law and the chair of the QLS Criminal Law Committee.