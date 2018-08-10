Fresh fish just the start of this years Seafood Festival

SEAFOOD BONANZA: Michelle and Jamie Fuchs with a sample of the delicious seafood on special at this weekend's Seafood Festival.

Blake Antrobus

FISHERS have returned to shore with their freshest catch in preparation for the 20th Hervey Bay Seafood Festival.

Held this Sunday, it's expected to draw up to 10,000.

A favourite with foodies, the event is also a way to showcase just how important the seafood industry is to the local economy and community.

Festival Co-ordinator Elaine Lewthwaite said local fishers had been preparing all year for the event.

"There is huge demand for local products on Sunday," she said. "For our fishermen the event just rolls one year to the next."

Mrs Lewthwaite highlighted the importance of having have a resident seafood industry in a place like Hervey Bay.

"We are one of the few hubs of seafood left in this country," she said.

"Hopefully the festival will fill the town's accommodation, support local businesses and community groups."

Along with creating jobs, local commercial fishermen shop at 200 Fraser Coast businesses and profits "flow right through" the community.

This year will also be used as the launch pad for the new brand, Wide Bay Wild Catch.

The new regional seafood brand represents the love of local seafood and tells the story of seafood from the Wide Bay's unique marine environment.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner described the brand as a "ground-breaking initiative" for the Hervey Bay seafood industry.

"The pristine waters of the Fraser Coast and greater Wide Bay area are known for producing some of the best wild caught seafood in the world," he said.

Ms Lewthwaite said the brand would spread the Wide Bay name and allow people to know where their seafood comes from.