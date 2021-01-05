‘Fresh is best’: The new Bay beer that’s proving a popular drop

It takes about three weeks on average to make the perfect beer, sometimes up to four or five months, Cauldron Brewing owner Martin Potter says.

Mr Potter opened the Hervey Bay brewery on December 12 after "quite a journey".

The National Home Brew owner said he felt relieved to have finally opened the multi-vessel brewhouse to the public.

Since their soft opening Mr Potter said they were surprised at the popularity of a particular beer - their first sour.

"We expected to get at least three or four weeks out of a keg, but it lasted three-and-a-half days," he said.

The brewery on Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba, is kitted out with 10, 600L fermenters and one 1200L fermenter.

At any one time they can have more than 7500L of beer fermenting, although on average they might have about 4000L.

The brewery has an on-site 15 tap bar which features cask conditioned real ales served from hand pumps.

"Today the first turn through the brewery is a London-style Porter which will have strong coffee and chocolate notes and a bit of roast carrot," Mr Potter said.

He said the plan is to give people as wide a variety of beers as possible and keep everything in as best condition as possible.

"For example, some of the pale ales will only have a really good lifespan of about three months; to be fresh, vibrant and how they should be presented before the hop character starts to dwindle a little bit," he said.

"They taste best fresh. Very different to buying a carton of beer from a chain store."

Mr Potter said the brewery crew will start brewing for Oktoberfest 2021 in about March, to ensure they have enough beer in stock.

"Believe it or not, we're actually one of the smallest beer consuming nations in the world," he said.

"I'd say there's more breweries in China than there are brewery employees in Australia."

Before opening to the public, Mr Potter said the brewery also helped the community during their time of need when hand sanitiser was in short supply, by making what's called concessional spirits which could be used to make hand sanitiser.