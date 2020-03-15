Fresh lead in hit-and-run death of father

Police hope the driver of a 4WD towing a boat trailer will hold the key to solving the fatal hit-and-run of father Tony Plati, who died after being killed.

Police are trying to track down the driver of a 4WD seen travelling through Sydney's northern beaches moments after an adored father was hit and killed.

They have released a CCTV image of the vehicle, with a boat trailer attached, in the hope the driver can help with the investigation into Tony Plati's death.

The 4WD was travelling along Oliver Street in Freshwater just after Mr Plati was hit about 5.45am on February 22.

Tony Plati, 66, was killed in a hit-and-run on Oliver St at Freshwater on February 22. Photo: Supplied

It is understood police haven't been able to make out the car's registration.

There is no suggestion the driver is responsible.

"Mr Plati has been killed and the biggest thing for his family is not knowing how and why this has happened," Crash Investigation Unit manager Detective Inspector Katie Orr said.

"It's that missing piece to give them a bit of closure.

"It is not too late for the person involved to hand themselves in."

Police are trying to find the driver of this 4WD (in the top left corner) that was driving along Oliver St in Freshwater after the collision. Picture: NSW Police

Just before sunrise on February 22, Mr Plati was walking from his Freshwater home to South Curl Curl when he was hit by a car and left for dead on the road.

Mr Plati, a father-of-one and a carer for his elderly mother, was less than 400m from his home and wasn't carrying a wallet or a mobile phone at the time.

The 66-year-old was rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital but died.

It wasn't until midmorning that his heartbroken family members turned up to the crash scene on Oliver St and realised the victim was Mr Plati.

The retired fruiterer was meant to return home by 9am to help his 103-year-old mother out of bed.

Crash Investigation Unit officers have been trawling through CCTV and interviewing witnesses in a bid to find the driver responsible for the early morning hit-and-run.

Two tradesmen were the first people to come across Mr Plati, who was lying in the southbound lane of Oliver St.

More than 700 people farewelled Mr Plati at a funeral in Dee Why earlier this month. Picture: Julian Andrews

The tradies and neighbours placed a blanket on him and directed traffic until paramedics arrived.

Police believe Mr Plati, who was farewelled by 700 people at a funeral in Dee Why this month, may have been hit crossing the road after he turned around to return home when it started raining.

A nearby resident had told police she heard two men arguing on the street around the time of the crash. However police have determined that was probably half an hour before Mr Plati was hit.

Anyone who was driving through the Freshwater area around 5.45am on February 22, or who has dashcam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The 4WD was towing a boat trailer. There is no suggestion the driver was responsible for the crash. Picture: NSW Police

Flowers left at a roadside memorial to Freshwater hit-and-run victim Tony Plati at the corner of Oliver and Brighton streets.