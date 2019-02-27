Fresh new look and location for Forty Winks Hervey Bay

Forty Winks Hervey Bay owner Adam Healey and his team of dedicated staff have worked tirelessly for weeks moving the store from Eli Waters to the new shop front at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba.

Forty Winks Hervey Bay owner Adam Healey and his team of dedicated staff have worked tirelessly for weeks moving the store from Eli Waters to the new shop front at Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba. Joy Butler

EVERY ending is a new beginning and truer words couldn't be said for Forty Winks Hervey Bay.

After 13 years at Eli Waters Shopping Centre, the locally-owned bedding retailer is moving to a shopfront at 127 Boat Harbour Dr.

Customers can look forward to a fresh new store, on-trend products and genuine service from this weekend.

Forty Winks owner Adam Healey, who also owns Outdoor Furniture Clearance Centre, said the timing couldn't have been better to make the move.

"This is our 13th year in Hervey Bay and we've come to the end of the lease," Adam said.

"It's very hard to move stores and to find a good position, so when this come up and by fluke, we had plenty of notice, we thought 'great'!

It was the perfect opportunity to come here and be central to town and have better access.

"We've got hundreds of people travelling through back and forth and people on the other side looking to this side.

"The traffic we're getting naturally at the Outdoor Furniture Clearance Centre because of its location is the reason why we have had people just drop in."

Adam said relocating the store gave him an opportunity to revamp the Forty Winks product and design concept.

"There are new trends which we could never cater for because when you change the whole floor around it didn't make sense.

"Like all your fabric designer beds, now we will have a fabric section, so it gives us an opportunity to do it properly.

"It's going to be neat and tidy and the location is great, and we've signed (a lease) for another 10 years."

Adam said with today's challenging economy it was important to provide his customers with what they need.

Last year, the store adopted a bed match profile technology which identifies customers' sleep needs by using 18 statistical measurements.

"It's taking the guessing work out of buying a mattress.

"The profile was used in America - a group of doctors were researching sleep patterns and using this tool to work out why people weren't sleeping well.

"They then brought it to the retail market and said they could profile all our mattresses, work out the comfort levels, the support levels and put a range on each mattress and profile people.

"They've got something like 2 million profiles, so this program gets smarter and smarter and keeps on growing.

"And it has to come down to service - genuine customer service."

The Forty Winks new look store will open from 9am on Saturday, March 2.