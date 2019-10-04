Menu
Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.
George Plint expected to resign after WBHH CEO sacked

by Janelle Miles
4th Oct 2019 5:16 PM
A SECOND member of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board has resigned in the aftermath of the controversial dismissal of chief executive, Adrian Pennington.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles's office has confirmed it received an email from a board member today resigning his position.

The Courier-Mail understands George Plint, who has a background in psychiatric nursing, has resigned from the board after two years and six months' service.

Earlier this week, Joy Jensen also resigned after the board chair Peta Jamieson dismissed Mr Pennington "effective immediately".

Mr Pennington had served as chief executive of the Wide Bay HHS for seven years on $450,000-a-year before the termination of his contract on Monday.

Since his sacking, it's emerged that he had a "mental health crisis" in July and criticized Ms Jamieson in a Facebook post, which was deleted in less than an hour, but has been seen by The Courier-Mail.

It's understood Mr Pennington still had three years of his contract left to run.

In a statement today, Mr Miles said the decision to dismiss Mr Pennington was made by the board chair.

"The HHS has offered support, both in the past and continues to do so. As with all terminations, there are HR processes in place and available to all parties. It would be inappropriate for me to comment further."

Comment was sought from Ms Jamieson.

Attempts have also been made to contact Mr Pennington.

