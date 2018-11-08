FRESH START: Brown's ready to face a new challenge

LEAGUE: A move to the Intrust Sup Cup premiers could spark the fire Maryborough product Nick Brown needs to land an opportunity with a National Rugby League club.

The former Mackay Cutters forward was yesterday unveiled as one of two key signings for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

He and Cutters player of the year Jordan Grant will replace departing Dolphins duo Sam Anderson and Toby Rudolf when Redcliffe defend its title.

For Brown, the move from the Intrust Super Cup wooden spooners is one he had to make to challenge himself.

"I have really enjoyed Mackay. It's not just footy, I made a lot of good friends but me and my partner knew we have to move if I wanted to make the NRL,” Brown said.

"I've played footy in North Queensland for five years now and I need to get out and try something new.”

There is no doubt Brown will be in the best possible position to lift his game when he arrives at Dolphin Oval.

Where Brown has been a certain starter while at the Cutters, he will enjoy no such benefit at a team traditionally overflowing with talent.

But that is exactly what the 22-year-old wants.

"I have to prove myself again and I'm excited for the challenge,” he said. "It's going to give me something to really strive for. I'm to a team that just won the Queensland Cup.

"I don't think it's extra pressure at all - I haven't even thought about that.

"It will mean I have to pick up my game at least 10 to 20 per cent every week just to make the squad. I'll be out of my comfort zone, there will be more competition for spots, but I'm excited.”

Brown played his junior footy for Maryborough Brothers, and was signed by the North Queensland Cowboys as a 17-year-old in 2013.

The St Mary's College graduate and former Queensland under-16s representative played for the Cowboys in the National Youth Competition, and was the Cutters' Players' Player in 2017.