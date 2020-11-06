Fresh trial for woman accused of murder

A woman whose first murder trial ended in a hung jury will be prosecuted again over the death of her mother-in-law.

A woman whose first murder trial ended in a hung jury will be prosecuted again over the death of her mother-in-law.

Adelaide woman Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson must wait nine months before facing a second marathon trial over the bludgeoning murder of her mother-in-law Myrna Nilsson.

Prosecutors on Friday asked the Supreme Court for a retrial date, after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict and discharged following five days of deliberations.

Justice Trish Kelly set the trial down for August 2, 2021. Similarly to the first, it is expected to last up to eight weeks.

Outside court, Nilsson's counsel, Craig Caldicott, said the wait was "an incredibly lengthy period of time", and she would apply for bail "shortly".

"Hopefully we'll be able to get her released on bail," he said.

Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson will face a second trial charged with the murder of her mother-in-law, Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson. Picture: Facebook

Nilsson had been listed to make an application this week, however her bid for freedom was abandoned.

"We're going to try and find some additional houses," Mr Caldicott told the court on Tuesday.

He clarified the bail address was not suitable because of a problem with the mobile phone reception.

"You need proper mobile phone reception to be able to be released," he said.

Nilsson, the mother of three young children, has been in custody since her arrest in March 2018.

When asked how his client was coping, Mr Caldicott replied "not well".

"She's very anxious because she's got a long time to wait. She's been separated from her children; she wants to see her children," he said.

Nilsson is charged with murdering 57-year-old Myrna at the home they shared at Valley View, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in September 2016.

Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson with her lawyer, Craig Caldicott (right). Mr Caldicott said his client will apply for bail shortly. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Fresh trial for accused mother-in-law killer