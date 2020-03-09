Fresh way to keep shelves stocked of necessities

EXTRA WORK: Staff at Fresh & Save in Maryborough were busy restocking shelves to keep up with increased demand for hygiene products and long life food Samantha Parker, Destiny Borell and store manager Cherie Stone-Watson. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FRESH and Save Food Warehouse store manager Cherie Stone-Watson has had to employ extra staff and increase deliveries to keep up with the demands of food and hygiene products caused by the coronavirus hysteria.

With larger retailers struggling to keep up with the demand due to panic buying across the region, smaller retailers and convenience stores are gearing up to ensure they are stocked well into the future.

Ms Stone-Watson said the warehouse had put on extra staff and increased deliveries of food and hygiene products to ensure the shelves were stocked of the essential items.

“The store has increased its number of staff and our normal delivery days are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but now include Tuesday and Thursday to cope with the increased sales,” she said.

“We were going OK last week and held out but as the other stores started to run out, we got this massive influx of customers on Friday last week buying certain items.”

The product impacted most was toilet paper.

“There has been a spike in demand for toilet paper, hand sanitisers, body soap and long life shelf food such as rice, milk, spaghetti and baked beans,” Ms Stone-Watson said.

“Stock that would normally last a month is now selling in days.”

She said Fresh and Save held significantly more stock at store level than traditional supermarkets and its priority would be ensure there was little to no disruption to customers and to make all products available to them.