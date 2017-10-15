Freshwater in a Brisbane hospital after alleged coward punch

TOM Freshwater returned to the Fraser Coast to see friends and have a good time.

He returned to Queensland's capital in a helicopter bound for hospital with fractures to his skull, jaw, and concerns about internal bleeding.

Mr Freshwater, 23, was the victim of an alleged coward punch early Saturday morning.

The talented sportsman, who played cricket for Hervey Bay clubs Bushrangers and Cavaliers, Sunshine Coast Scorchers, Scottish club Carlton, and rugby league for Hervey Bay Seagulls, stepped in to break up a scuffle on Charlton Esplanade, Torquay, about 1.10am.

Police will allege a 19-year-old Tinana man, who was not involved in the melee, struck Mr Freshwater in the head.

The now St Lucia-based man lost consciousness and fell to the ground, which caused significant head injuries.

He was immediately rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital, then airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Freshwater has sustained severe facial fractures, a fracture to the back of skull, and some bleeding on the brain, though his condition is improving.

For Detective Sergeant Mick Polit was frustrated the Crime Investigation's Branch's was investigating yet another coward punch despite the high media exposure that surrounded "one punch can kill" campaign.

"It's not a regular occurrence, but it's frustrating these things are still happening," Det Sgt Polit said.

Det Sgt Polit called for any witnesses to share their information with Hervey Bay Police.

The 19-year-old man has been held in custody since the incident, and is set to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on one charge of grievous bodily harm on Monday.