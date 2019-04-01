Chilling find in search for missing former teacher
POLICE uncovered two buried fridges on a property south of Brisbane on Monday, as they stepped up their search for a missing man.
Former Bremer and Centenary state high school teacher David Thornton, 58, was reported missing on March 20, but his neighbours on Parker Street, Goodna, say he was last seen there in January.
Last week, someone was spotted on Mr Thornton's property burying two fridges with an excavator.
That prompted a major forensic dig by detectives, which uncovered the items.
A rotting odour could be smelt in the street as officers worked to determine what was contained inside the fridges.
They were bound tightly shut with coils of rope and flies could be seen gathering over the whitegoods.
One neighbour, who has lived in the street since Mr Thornton moved in 25 years ago, claimed the fridges contained meat for dogs, as well as other meat for human consumption.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said she couldn't understand why anyone would wish harm upon Mr Thornton.
"His gate was always open and he always knew what was going on in the street," she said.
"He was a lovely man."
According to the woman, Mr Thornton was forced to retire from teaching due to ongoing health problems.
"Concerns are held for his safety as he has not returned home or contacted friends or family, this behaviour is out of character and he has a medical condition," a police statement said.
He is described as caucasian, about 180cm, with grey/white hair, blue eyes and a grey/white beard.
Detectives have established an investigation centre at Yamanto Police Station and are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Thornton.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.