Friend turns to technology that saved Cronk’s grand final

Friend is desperate to get back for the end of the season. Photo: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Injured Sydney Roosters co-captain Jake Friend has revealed he is using the same bone stimulation device that helped Cooper Cronk defy the odds to play in last year's grand final.

Friend hasn't played since fracturing his forearm in the Roosters' 48-10 victory over Newcastle in round 18.

The veteran hooker has worked tirelessly on his recovery, including daily sessions using a stimulation machine.

Cronk relied on the same device to play in the 2018 premiership victory over Melbourne despite being hampered with a broken shoulder blade.

Thanks to the machine, which promotes bone growth, Friend is on track to return for the Roosters in round 25 against rivals South Sydney.

"The simulation machine has a little pad that sends a pulse through your bone," Friend told The Daily Telegraph.

"I use daily to help with bone growth. I've also been spending a bit of time in the hyperbaric chamber.

It seemed to do alright for Cronk. Photo: Brett Costello

"We are just trying to do what we can, so we'll see what happens.

"It (the bone stimulation) won't have any negative effects, so we'll give it a crack."

Friend hopes to resume full-contact training next week in a bid to play in the final round of the season.

2019 has been a frustrating season for the veteran Roosters hooker due to injury.

He has only played five games after also rupturing his bicep on Anzac Day against St George Illawarra.

It's why Friend won't rush back from his fractured forearm if it hasn't fully recovered.

Roosters Zahara Temara, Mitchell Aubusson, Vanessa Foliaki, Boyd Cordner, Simaima Taufa, Jake Friend, Corban McGregor and Ryan Hall for the Women In League Round. Photo: Phil Hillyard

"I'll keep working on my recovery and ideally I can get in a game before round 25 but if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen," he said.

"I'm not going to return if I'm not ready, especially at this time of the year.

"Every game is important, so when I return I want to be at 100 per cent.

"I'm still not doing any contact but we'll see how we go."

Fellow Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner is hopeful of returning from a strained calf against the Warriors at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cordner has missed the past two games but was named on an extended bench on Tuesday.

