Friendly angel to make a difference

Pyjama Angel and The Friendlies Chemist Maryborough dispensary technician Megan Burns is fundraising through in-store donations and sales of the Chemists' Own Children's Range for the Pyjama Foundation. Boni Holmes

MEGAN Burns will start training to help foster children in care and become a volunteer with the Pyjama Foundation.

She heard 25% of children in foster care actually report difficulties in the education with literacy and numeracy, so will donate one hour a week to read to those children.

"A lot of times children can't help the situation they are put in and sometimes they deserve to have somebody just care and do something nice for them," Ms Burns said.

She said anyone could work it around their family and work.

"It can make such a difference to those children."

Ms Burns is also working with The Friendlies Chemist Maryborough, where she works as the dispensary technician, to help raise much needed funds.

The pharmacy's preferred brand Chemists' Own has launched its 2019 Help Us Help Our Local Community initiative.

Monies raised through in-store donations and sales of the Chemists' Own Children's Range will go towards the local Pyjama Foundation.

"Anything children related from nasal sprays to sunscreens and medicines," Ms Burns said.

The Friendlies have also set up a kids activity table, hold colouring-in competitions and have a baby room where you can weigh, change and feed your baby.

To help with the initiative visit The Friendlies at 217/219 Adelaide St, Maryborough from 8.30am-5pm weekdays or phone 4122 1455.

The campaign will run between September and December.