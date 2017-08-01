Friendly humpbacks get up close and personal with swimmers

Competition winners from the Darling Downs were amazed by their experience swimming with whales off the back of whale watching vessel Quick Cat II.

A GROUP of lucky swimmers had the time of their lives when a pod of two whales decided to join in the fun and literally swim underneath them.

The whales were captured on video circling the group of two locals and tourists during what the deck hand Sam Peaker described as an unbelievable experience.

"It was unbelievable how close they were getting to the swimmers," Sam, from Hervey Bay Whale Watch's Quick Cat II said.

"They (whales) were swimming underneath their legs, blowing bubbles and were within arms reach.

"It was unreal."

There were two groups of swimmers lucky enough to encounter an up close experience during Friday's trip off the coast of Hervey Bay.

The winners of a Fraser Coast Tourism and Events and Triple M Darling Downs competition had the thrill of a lifetime swimming with whales off the back of the vessel.

Sam said the whales didn't want to leave with another skipper of 14 years saying it was the best swim he's seen yet.

While doing his job from the back of the boat, Sam said the whales were more interested in what was happening in the boat.

It was far from a 'regular day in the office.'

"They were more interested in what what happening on the boat, they didn't want to leave out side," Sam said.

"They were very content sitting with us for hours on end."

Sam said during the second swim with the whales on that day, a group enjoyed a pod of three whales.

"All three whales were popping their heads above the water so they could scan the boat and view their surroundings," he said.