Friendly pooch needs a best friend

Housed at the Maryborough Animal Refuge six-year-old Bull Mastiff cross Crunchie just wants to be someone's best friend. Boni Holmes

CRUNCHIE just needs to be someone's best friend.

The six-year-old Bull Mastiff cross male dog has been in a refuge for 12 months before moving to the Maryborough Animal Refuge two weeks ago.

Refuge manager Blair Harris said when she heard Crunchie had been in the other refuge since December 2016, she asked if they could have him.

"I wanted to try a different audience and different techniques," she said.

"His name was Crunch when he came he and we found that to be a bit of an intimidating name for him, so we just softened it to Crunchie because he does know Crunch."

Blair said he was very dog friendly.

"I have been told he is not cat friendly and he is a bit strong on the lead if he can get away with it, and he has been very good with us on a lead," she said.

"He loves the water - loves the beach, loves hoses, loves your shell pool.

"He is learning to fetch a ball - he can chase a ball but we are still learning to fetch it back.

Maryborough Animal Refuge manager Blair Harris wants to find six-year-old Bull Mastiff cross Crunchie a fur-ever home before Christmas. Boni Holmes

Blair said he was pretty incredible to maintained his happy friendly and lively persona for over 12 months of being in a pen.

"He has been in a pen for 12 months so to keep that persona is just amazing," she said.

"He is not showing any signs of depression - he is so well rounded."

Crunch sits on command and doesn't jump on people.

"He is quite gentle for his size and is still extremely playful for a six-year-old.

"I would imagine he would need higher fences just due to his size, but he hasn't shown us that he jumps.

"I haven't seen him with children, but I wouldn't hesitate having him with kids."

Blair said he was a low maintenance dog.

"Due to his size, he won't need a great deal of exercise - just a bit of ball throwing or a walk round Ululah each day," she said.

"Just because he is big doesn't mean he has to be on the go all the time.

"He would make a great guard dog because he is extremely friendly but if you walk past his pen his bark is quite threatening but if you don't read the rest of his body language where he is wagging his tail, then you could think ooo I am not going near him.

"I don't think he would act on anything but people would be too scared to enter your yard.

"I think this is why he hasn't been adopted due to his age and size as well.

"He has been with people with a disability, men, women and have had no hassle."

Blair said she would love to see him homed before Christmas.

"Crunchie is very interactive and enjoys people's company," she said.

"He watches everything and he just wants to be part of everything."

DETAILS

For more information or to donate money or food visit the Maryborough Animal Refuge, 765 Kent St, Facebook, or phone 4123 1712.