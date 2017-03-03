Friends of Burrum River System Clean up Australia Day event

Clean Up Australia Day - Tim and Sol Thornton head back to the boat ramp after cleaning up along the banks of the Burrum River. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FRIENDS of the Burrum River System is preparing for their 17th annual Clean Up Australia Day event with another paddle event and a free breakfast.

This year the event will be happening at low tide at Wall's Camp about 8.45am, with tidal conditions perfect for the clean-up on Sunday March 5.

The group is making an appeal to locals to participate in picking up rubbish from around the roads at Pacific Haven or on the rivers.

The group is in need of more tinnies on the river, more volunteers walking the roads in the area.

The organising crew will be at Wall's Camp from 8.00am onwards with a free breakfast and prizes for the kids if they bring a bag of rubbish.

Please RSVP for catering purposes by phoning organiser Tim Thornton on 4129 0609.