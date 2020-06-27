Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FW: John Grey and Nancy Bates circa 1976
FW: John Grey and Nancy Bates circa 1976
News

Friends, mentors and a dreaded green pen

John Grey
27th Jun 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I WAS thrilled to be able to return (again) to the Chronicle a few years ago.

It was where I learnt, well, just about everything important about our profession, and a lot of that was learnt from the guys in the comp room.

People like John Baker, Ron Wheeler, Tony Bates, Dave Neilsen and brilliant proofreader Lloyd Hasset, of whom I was terrified (he would mark up my stupid errors in a dreaded green pen and pin them on the comp room noticeboard).

But most of all I learnt from Nancy Bates, a mentor like no other – inspiring and demanding.

It was great to go back as editor and meet a new generation of future journalism leaders – the Chronicle was ever a breeding place for excellent journalists – and to find old friends still there, like my old school mate Susie Dahl, and Chris Goodwin Becker who once, along with an ad rep and me, made up the entire Hervey Bay office.

fchistory
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        premium_icon Chronicle campaigns a force to be reckoned with

        News The Chronicle has been fighting for the community for 160 years

        Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        premium_icon Steaming ahead in the age of online news

        News Newspapers are a central cog wheel connecting and engaging people in our community...

        Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        premium_icon Pushing drive to create ‘divine dunnies’

        News What is motivating eight community personalities to transform the M’boro City Hall...

        Visitor numbers building in Bay, but weaker in M’boro

        premium_icon Visitor numbers building in Bay, but weaker in M’boro

        News Tourism experts believe the region is well positioned