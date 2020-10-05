Friends rally $4k after ‘savage blow’ to beloved business

The community has rallied behind a GoFundMe campaign for injured Teewah Ice Man Rob Gough after he was hurt in a crash on Saturday. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

The community has rallied behind a GoFundMe campaign for injured Teewah Ice Man Rob Gough after he was hurt in a crash on Saturday. PHOTO: Courtesy The Ice Man/Facebook

THE Rainbow Beach and Gympie communities have rallied in aid of popular "Ice Man" Rob Gough, raising almost $4000 less than 48 hours after he was hurt in a serious crash.

Friend Grant Richardson launched a GoFundMe campaign for Mr Gough in the hours after the crash.

The Ice Man's Facebook page confirmed the campaign was legitimate saying Mr Richardson "knows it's certainly not our style but Richo ain't one for listening".

Mr Gough was hurt when his truck crash at Rainbow Beach on Saturday morning.

He suffered a dislocated hip and suspected broken pelvis and to be cut from the wreck of his truck, which was left a write-off.

Funds raised for Ice Man Rob Gough as of 5pm Sunday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie's best butcher prize

* FLIGHT OF THE MAGPIES: Where they are swooping in Gympie

He was taken to Gympie Hospital and then transferred to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital "for further treatment", a post on the GoFundMe page said.

Mr Richardson said on the page the crash was the latest development in an already turbulent year.

"Over the past 12 months Rob and Martine's business has been hindered from bush Fires in 2019-20 and then straight into COVID and just as things start to wind up and there is finally a light at the end of what has been a long dark tunnel today they were struck again with a savage blow," he said.

"It will be a long recovery for Rob and with (the) turbo truck a write-off they will have certain financial challenges to overcome with lost revenue so dig deep and help a friend who is always there for others."