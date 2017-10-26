Frocks, fascinators, fillies and fine food this weekend

STUCK on what to wear to two of the most stylish events of the year this weekend?

Catering to varying budgets and styles, these local stores have you covered.

From the all-white dress code at Diner en Blanc to Spring Carnival frocks for the Torbanlea Picnic Races, there are ample options.

For the ladies attending the Torbanlea Picnic Races on Saturday, Beautiful Elegance at Stockland, Pialba, is brimming with bright coloured frocks and handmade fascinators.

Owner Annette Sutherland said she dressed about 110 ladies for the Torbanlea Races and Melbourne Cup in bright bold colours and floral patterns.

Fashion tips for Torbanlea Races - Annette Sutherland from Beautiful Elegance. Alistair Brightman

"Fashions on the field for race day is bold colour and bold floral print, a lot of flowers, but they're big prints," she said.

"If you're going to match a dress with your fascinator and shoes, you need to pick the brightest pop of colour in your print and match that up with your fascinator, clutch and shoes."

Maryborough Crossroads' Sarah James wears a pal print Fit and Flare dress from the hot tropics range. The dress sells for $59.95. Valerie Horton

Torquay Esplanade fashion retailer Banana Bender has prepared for Saturday's Diner en Blanc event by sourcing all white garments and shoes.

Owner Troy Ignatenko said he worked with his suppliers to produce quality and affordable garments for the all-white dress code.

"We've tried to get a bit of a mix of styles between white

maxi dresses, some playsuits and classic off the shoulder dresses," he said.

"We've sold quite a few little cover ups that go over the top with a beautiful crochet back.

"It has been done really well for women who just want to cover their arms."

CLASS AND STYLE: Troy Ignatenko of Banana Bender at 419 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

Curvaceous Maryborough punters set to attend the Torbanlea Picnic Races can visit Maryborough's Crossroads at Station Square Shopping Centre for their spring carnival frocks.

Store manager Yvonne Brombal said the latest Hot Tropics range is all about floral patterns and caters to ladies up to a size 22.

"We've got a couple of plain black dresses, but most of them have a floral print on them," she said.

Maryborough's Allfords Allsorts owner Tammy Alford said they had ample stock for those seeking something unique and under budget for the weekend's events.

Tammy Alford of Alford's Allsorts in Maryborough has race day finds from her upper shelf range that will set you back just $5 to $30. Valerie Horton

"I have some nice jacket and skirt outfits, some lovely dresses and some hats for the Melbourne Cup," she said.

"They are in all sizes and they're very cheap, ranging from $5 to $30."

Diner en Blanc

WHEN: Saturday, October 28.

WHERE: Secret location, Fraser Coast.

DEPARTURE: Hervey Bay.

Fraser Coast Cultural Centre.

Scarness Park.

Urangan Pier.

Maryborough.

Brendan Hansen Park.

Maryborough State High School.

City Hall.

BRING: Proof of purchase and in the case of rain, a clear or white umbrella.

Torbanlea Picnic Races

WHEN: Saturday, Oct 28.

WHERE: Torbanlea Race Course, opp Torbanlea State School

COST: $10 payable on the day.

CONTACT: burrumrra@gmail.com.