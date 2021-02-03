From batcave to sky home: penthouse up for sale

The double-storey penthouse in Surf 120, 18/120 Surf Parade, Broadbeach is on the market.

A lavish two-storey penthouse apartment in Broadbeach owned by construction heavyweight Brett Walker has hit the market with a $3.15m price tag after no one claimed it at auction.

The sky home that crowns the Surf 120 building at 18/120 Surf Parade caught the attention of several astute buyers but none that were prepared to take it unconditional.

Brett Walker in 2017 inside the bat tunnel of the Ascot property he sold for $8.5m. Photo Ric Frearson

It is now on the market at a fixed price through Veronika Princeton-Hall and Mashelle Jones of Sotheby's International Real Estate.

Mr Walker bought the apartment in 2009 to use as a holiday home and he said the family had spent most of the school holidays there over the years.

The penthouse in the Surf 120 building Broadbeach

"It is a great apartment and so large, everyone has their own space," he said. "And the kids can go to the Broadbeach mall and do their own thing. It's in a superb location.

"I will actually miss it if it sells."

It is in the heart of Broadbeach.

Mr Walker said he had been looking to swap the sky home for an apartment with direct beach access for his children, aged 7, 12 and 21, who were keen surfers, so that they could walk their boards straight onto the beach.

"I made a few offers on a couple of units but missed out on them," he said.

"I don't need to sell this to buy but I also don't want to be in a position of owning several beach apartments, so I made the decision to put the sky home on the market."

The double-storey apartment is spacious.

Despite paying $3.5m for the penthouse in 2009, Mr Walker was philosophical about the price gap, simply saying, "That's real estate, you take the ups and the downs".

Mr Walker hit international headlines in 2017 when his Ascot mansion with a secret Batman tunnel was snapped up after only weeks on the market in a record deal worth more than $8.3m.

The six-bedroom luxury mansion at 128 Crosby Road, Ascot, drew comparisons with the Batcave at Wayne Manor for its 50m concrete entrance, which led to an underground bunker-like garage able to accommodate up to 10 cars.

There are views from every room.

The Broadbeach penthouse, which is bathed in natural light, couldn't be more opposite to a bat cave and is far more luxurious.

It is on the market for $3.15m after it failed to sell at auction.

Facing northeast, the apartment in a boutique building has vaulted ceilings with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that offer views over the ocean, city skyline and hinterland.

Spacious indoor living spaces spill out onto vast tearraces, geared to alfresco dining.

Set over two levels, there is plenty of space for a growing family.

There are four bedrooms, two are master suites with ensuites and walk-in-robes, a gourmet kitchen and butler's pantry, a lavish lounge, family and dining areas, as well as a media room, security intercom and lift access. Below ground are three parking spaces with secure storage.

Owners of the sky home also have access to the building's onsite pool, sauna and gym facilities.

The owner is looking to swap it for a an apartment with beach access.

Originally published as From batcave to sky home: construction boss puts penthouse up for sale