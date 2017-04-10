Help find Kevin Cute: Message in a bottle found on Fraser Is

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

SINCE their surprise discovery on Fraser Island, Dan and Steph Mulheron haven't been able to stop singing Message in a Bottle.

But it was more than just a comical song the pair were singing when they stumbled upon their very own version of buried treasure on the weekend.

The local celebrity chefs stumbled upon a typed message in a bottle, dating back to 2015, near the Mahaeno wreck while visiting Fraser Island on Saturday.

The message was from a Melbourne fisherman who had thrown the bottle out to sea off the coast of Bermagui, NSW, with the pair opening the bottle over dinner.

"It was from a fisherman by the name of Kevin Cute, who had thrown it in the water on March 10, 2015," Dan said.

"The message asked us to get in touch with him and find out where the bottle ended up.

"He wasn't on Facebook, so we put a share out and it's been shared over 1500 times."

But there was a deeper surprise for the pair when they reviewed their holidays together.

It's a lucky find for the pair, who had seen a number of people on the island ignore the bottle during their visit.

"It felt like a pirate-style find. Just the fact that we found it, something might come of it," Steph said.

"One of the workers at the lodge we were staying at said he'd heard a lot about bottles being thrown over, but he'd never seen a message in a bottle like this before.

"It seems like a lot of people just ignored it in the sand - we're just surprised it was there to be honest. People must have thought it was rubbish and kept going past it."

The pair said they were hoping to track down the sender, with their Facebook post attracting over 300 comments and over 1900 shares as of Sunday.

To their surprise, a commenter said she knew Mr Cute and said they would get in touch with him.

"I don't think we'll have any trouble tracking the guy down," Dan said.

"He (Kevin) must have been thinking about it for almost two years. We were very excited about it."