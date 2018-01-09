From coastal town to masterpiece one artwork at a time

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery exhibition - "People, Perception and Time" by Chris Postle and Chris Calcutt. Nigar and Sain Alizada from Azerbaijan take time on their travels in Queensland to admire Chris Calcutt's sculpture "Pandora" with "Angela" by Chris Postle hanging on the wall behind.

700 HOURS.

This was how long it took for Chris Calcutt to produce his masterpiece, Pandora.

A shipwreck made of stainless steel and containing 25 skeletons, 30 canons, 60 cannonballs, three sharks, three stingrays, four sneak snakes, five treasure chests and one mermaid all hand made.

"The (HMS) Pandora is an artefact now and is a closed off site at the top of Queensland where it did sink," he said.

"It's made of high grade stainless steel and fitted with antique dichoric glass."

The ship sunk in 30 metres of water 120km east of Cape York in 1791 and is hulled on what is now known as Pandora Reef.

Worth $57,000, Pandora is just one of many incredible displays at the People Perception and Time exhibition by Chris Calcutt and Chris Postle at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

Both former Hervey Bay locals, the duo have made their mark on the community.

Mr Calcutt's work can be seen throughout the city having assisted in the numerous whale sculptures featured near Charlton Esplanade.

As for Mr Postle, he said his collection of work was inspired by his family with his daughters Angela, Chloe, Hayley and Madeliene featuring in the exhibition.

"I've got about 16 or 17 of my private collection on show with some portraits of my daughters and I have one self-portrait," he said.

"I used normal acrylic paint for Angela and it was more of a freestyle approach.

"Others are done with oils or acrylics but everything is done from fingers to paint brushes."

Mr Postle has also shared his art around the world having recently returned from an art fair in London.

"I took four paintings over (to London) with me at the Parallax Art Fair last October and it featured alongside 160 other international artists," he said.

"It was a great experience to be a part of."

The exhibition is open until January 28, 2018.