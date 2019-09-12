Menu
TRIPLE THREAT: Senior Constable Christin Donaldson and mum Aileen.
From farmhand to top cop: Constable Donaldson's hat trick

Blake Antrobus
12th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
GROWING up on a cattle property north of Capella in Central Queensland, Christin Donaldson's career as a policeman has taken him all over the country.

Having served in Townsville, Charters Towers, Palm Island and Isisford over his 17 years of service, Senior Constable Donaldson collected three prestigious awards, including the National Medal, National Police Service Medal and 15-year clasp, at Thursday's Queensland Police Awards presentation.

Sr Const Donaldson said the desire to help people and the community was the reason he put his application in all those years ago. He said he took a lot of pride helping people in his day-to-day job.

"There's a lot of things you see that lots of people don't see every day,” Snr Const Donaldson said.

"Sometimes you can just help someone out with simple things, like a broken-down car or they've been in an accident... you can help calm down the situation and help get them back to their normal life.”

